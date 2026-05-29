Solar Industries India and its subsidiary have secured export orders worth Rs 1,076 crore for the supply of defence products to international clients.

Solar Industries did not disclose the names of the clients or details of the products in its regulatory filing. However, it said that the orders will be executed over a period of three years.

Solar Industries Q4FY26

In its Q4FY26 earning release, Solar Industries said that it currently has an order book of Rs 21,300 crore.

it is targeting revenue of around Rs 14,000 crore in FY27 while maintaining current margins. The company plans to spend Rs 2,050 crore as capital expenditure in FY27 after investing more than Rs 2,700 crore over the past two years.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share.

About Solar Industries

Solar Industries India, founded in 1995, is a key player in defence and aerospace solutions. The company focuses on innovation and indigenous manufacturing to support India’s self-reliance goals.

Solar Industries is among the world’s leading manufacturers of explosives and initiating systems. The company operates 40 manufacturing facilities and has a presence in more than 90 countries, including manufacturing units across 11 nations.

The company claims that it was the first private sector player in India to set up an integrated facility for defence products such as high energy materials, rocket propellants, warheads and rockets.

Solar Industries share price

The share price of Solar Industries is trading flat in the intraday sessions. The stock, however, has increased 52.83% so far this year.