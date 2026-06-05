CG Power and Industrial Solutions has commissioned a new Extra High-Voltage switchgear manufacturing facility at Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar in Nashik, Maharashtra, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges.

The facility, designated S3 Unit-II, began commercial production on June 4 and will manufacture EHV circuit breakers in the 33 kV to 245 kV range. The company says the addition grows its EHV circuit breaker manufacturing capacity by 80%.

A second unit next door

S3 Unit-II sits alongside the company’s existing S3 Unit-I at Ambad, Nashik, which currently produces EHV circuit breakers across a wider 33 kV to 800 kV range. That facility has an annual capacity of 9,000 units and has been running at roughly 85% utilisation, a capacity crunch the company cites as one of the primary reasons for the new unit.

ALSO READ Tata Sons infuses Rs 5,166 crore more into teleservices arm

The new facility adds 7,200 units annually and includes 500 kV and 350 kV high-voltage testing laboratories as part of its infrastructure.

The investment in S3 Unit-II stands at Rs 39.49 crore, funded entirely through internal accruals.

Part of a larger greenfield plan

According to the filing, S3 Unit-II is not a standalone investment. It forms part of CG Power’s broader greenfield switchgear project announced in October 2025, which envisions a new manufacturing campus in Western India spread across approximately 35 acres with a built-up area of around 72,000 square metres.

The total estimated cost of that greenfield project is Rs 748.20 crore, to be funded through internal accruals, equity, debt, or a combination. The company expects that 97% of the capital expenditure incurred for S3 Unit-II will be absorbed into the greenfield project. The larger project is expected to be completed within 33 months of its announcement and will cover the full product range, Medium Voltage and Extra High Voltage switchgear, Substation Automation Systems, and Power Electronics solutions.

What the new unit targets

According to the company, the facility is positioned to serve utilities, railways, renewable energy, oil and gas, and transmission infrastructure projects, as well as its export business.

Amar Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director of CG Power, said the commissioning reflects the company’s confidence in opportunities emerging from grid expansion, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure development.

“As demand for high-voltage transmission equipment continues to grow in India and across global markets, this facility enhances our ability to deliver world-class products at scale,” Kaul said in a statement.

The facility has been built with energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting, water recycling infrastructure, and zero liquid discharge operations, according to the company.

About CG Power

CG Power, a part of the Murugappa Group since November 2020, posted consolidated revenues of Rs 12,418 crore for FY26. The company operates 18 manufacturing units in India and one in Sweden, and employs over 3,825 people. Beyond its core electrical engineering businesses, CG Power has recently entered the semiconductor space and is setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing facility.