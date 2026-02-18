Defence manufacturing company Bharat Forge has partnered with VVDN Technologies for strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors.

In an exchange filing, Bharat Forge said that under the partnership, the two companies will jointly develop next-gen technologies across the automotive, defence, AI, and data centre domains.

Key objectives of the partnership

The partnership aims to combine Bharat Forge’s expertise in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering with VVDN’s strengths in electronics design, software, system integration, and manufacturing to develop scalable, high-impact solutions aligned with evolving industry requirements and emerging technologies.

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint MD of Bharat Forge, said that the partnership enables the company to leverage advanced technologies, accelerate innovation, and enhance the quality of solutions delivered to clients and stakeholders.

“Such alliances are integral to our strategy, ensuring that we remain competitive, future-ready, and capable of addressing the evolving needs of the markets we serve”, Kalyani said.

Bharat Forge defence order book

In the Q3 FY26 investor presentation, Bharat Forge stated that its defence order book has reached Rs 11,130 crore, with the company securing new orders worth Rs 1,878 crores in the defence segment.

The company signed a contract for supplying 2,50,00 CQB carbines to the Ministry of Defence for the Indian armed forces.

“With both domestic and export markets showing strength across sectors, and the commencement of ATAGS (gun) execution in the second half of FY27, we expect high double-digit top-line growth and corresponding improvements in profitability.”, Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director, said at the investor presentation.

In the December quarter, Bharat Forge reported a 28 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.8 crore. The company’s revenue also rose by 24.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,342.93 crore during the same period.

Bharat Forge share price

Bharat Forge’s stock closed at Rs 1,771 on Wednesday, 1.13 per cent higher intra-day. The company’s share price has risen by 6.25 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions.