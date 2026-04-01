Bharat Electronics (BEL) share price is rallying today. It has jumped 7% intra-day after the defence major reported a provisional and unaudited turnover of around Rs 26,750 crore in FY26. This marks a 16.2% growth compared to Rs 23,024 crore reported in FY25. The export performance of Navratna defence PSU remained strong with export sales of about $ 141.9 million in FY26, up 33.65% from $106.17 million in FY25.

Defence orders power BEL’s Rs 30,000 crore order inflow in FY26

BEL secured fresh orders worth Rs 30,000 crore during FY26, including export orders worth $346 million. Major defence orders included avionics for LCA, mountain radars, electronic warfare systems for helicopters, air defence radars, and fire control systems for tanks.

The company also received orders for communication systems, counter-drone solutions, network systems, and upgrades, along with spares and services.

In the non-defence segment, BEL secured orders for communication equipment, IT infrastructure for AIIMS, airport surveillance radars, software solutions, automatic train supervision systems, and electronic voting machines.

On the export front, key orders included satellite communication networks, TR modules, drones, and electronic fuzes.

With these inflows, BEL’s total order book stood at around Rs 74,000 crore as of April 1. The export order book accounted for about $ 495 million.

Geopolitical tensions highlight need for self-reliance: BEL

Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, said, “The geopolitical incidents during the year and ongoing conflict in West Asia has highlighted the need for self-reliance in strategic sectors and the importance of a resilient domestic industrial defence ecosystem.”

He added, “BEL remains well-positioned to effectively navigate these challenges through its expertise across multiple technologies and platforms, strong order book, diversified portfolio, modernised manufacturing facilities and proven execution capabilities.”

Jain further said the company continues to focus on indigenisation by reducing dependency on imports and strengthening domestic supply chains, while also investing in future-ready technologies such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced electronic warfare and communication systems, and autonomous platforms.

“These strategic initiatives will enable BEL to capture emerging opportunities in both domestic and global markets,” he said.

BEL share price

The share price of BEL has jumped 5.95% in the intraday trading session. The stock has gained 6.75% so far this year.