HAYVN permits digital asset-based transactions through EUR and GBP

HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution, has announced that clients can transact digital assets against Euro (EUR) and British Pound (GBP), and can have transactions settled in these currencies.

According to an official release, HAYVN is now capable of settling all G7 currencies for clients. Reportedly, for HAYVN’s OTC clients, the platform now allows to transact Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC or USDT, against the mentioned currencies and be settled into client fiat bank accounts. Likewise, GBP and EUR fiat deposits into HAYVN’s accounts can now be converted into cryptocurrencies.

“Adding EUR and GBP capabilities to our global fiat infrastructure aims to demonstrate our commitment to our businesses, corporate and institutional clients in Europe and UK,” Christopher Flinos, CEO, HAYVN, stated.

