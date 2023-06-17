Yokohama to be Mitsubishi Fuso’s OE tyre supplier

Yokohama has announced that it has begun supplying its RY01C tyres to Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation for use as original equipment (OE) on its new model eCanter all-electric light-duty truck, which went on sale in Japan.

The eCanter was first launched in 2017 as Japan’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck. The new eCanter is the first full model change. Yokohama Rubber is supplying 205/70R17.5 115/113N LT size RY01C tires for use as OE on the truck.

The RY01C is a standard rib tire for light trucks that were developed with an emphasis on wear resistance. In addition to the low rolling resistance required by EVs and superior wear resistance demanded of light truck tyres, the RY01C delivers good wet performance.

EV tyres must deliver higher levels of environmental, safety, and comfort performance than ordinary tires. For example, lower rolling resistance is needed to extend the EV’s driving range, greater durability is needed to hold up under the higher load from the battery’s weight and the quick rise to maximum torque generated by electric motors, and the tyres also must deliver a quiet ride to complement the lack of engine noise from EVs.

Yokohama passenger car tyres that meet these EV-specific performance requirements have been adopted as OE for use on many EVs, from premium cars to mini-vehicles. The company is now applying its accumulated know-how in EV tyres to advance the development and sophistication of EV-compatible technologies for truck and bus tires.

In addition to strengthening its marketing of tyres to be used as OE on EVs, which require tires made using the most advanced technologies, Yokohama is utilising the feedback received from EV makers in its development of replacement tyres as it seeks to expand its product lineup and improve the performance of all its tyres to meet new requirements in this era of dynamic change.