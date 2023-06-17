Wardwizard showcases its EV portfolio at Green Vehicle Expo in Bengaluru

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, an EV startup, showcased its entire range of electric two and three-wheelers at the 4th edition of the Green Vehicle Expo that began today at BIEC, Bengaluru.

The home-grown EV major also displayed its first electric three-wheeler Joy e-rik for potential customers and the recently launched high-speed electric scooter ‘Mihos’ at the expo.

Talking about the exhibition, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said, “Karnataka is a strategic market for us, and we are receiving a strong response from the customers for our products in this market.”

He added, “We aim to spread further awareness about our products in the state, strengthen our relationship with consumers, and enhance our presence. At present, we have 33 touch points across the state, catering to the growing demand for our products.”

The company has raised its expected number of visitors in the three-day event. The visitors can see the company’s electric two and three-wheelers at BIEC, at Stall No. C15 from June 16-18, 2023.