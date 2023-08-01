Udaan rolls out plans to expand presence in the Northeast India

Udaan, an e-rickshaw company has outlined its plan for the Northeastern region in India. The officials of the company are also in talks with governments and local authorities to push for the adoption of electric mobility in the North Eastern region.

Udaan has appointed Zonal Sales heads for both the East and Northeast regions. These associations will ensure that prospective buyers get to enjoy their purchase, maintenance, and after-sales service experience in a completely hassle-free manner.

Revealing the expansion plan of the company, Mitull Batraa CEO & Co-Founder of Udaan Vehicles said, “Our vision is to become the leading e-rickshaw company in the northeast region of India by delivering innovative, reliable, and value-for-money transportation solutions. We aim to revolutionize last-mile connectivity and contribute to sustainable urban mobility while achieving significant sales growth and market dominance.”

“With our new range of Products with 1200 Watt Motor and Controller Smart Connect Technology, we are confident to dominate the market. We have further extended our range with 48 Volt 4-Battery, 6-Volt 5-Batteries and Li-ion based battery products with CED Coated paint technology”, Mittul said.

Besides, the company has onboarded several banks and financial institutions to extend credit facilities so that prospective buyers can make a transition to the EV revolution without the cost coming across as a deterrent in their adoption process.