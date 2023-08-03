Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 crore in Mahindra’s electric vehicle subsidiary

Mahindra & Mahindra, a Mumbai-based India’s leading utility vehicle maker, and Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment firm, have executed a binding agreement. As per the pact, Temasek will invest Rs 1,200 crore into MEAL (Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited), the company’s four-wheeler passenger electric vehicle subsidiary.

Temasek’s investment in Mahindra’s EV subsidiary:

Temasek will invest Rs 1,200 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at a valuation of up to Rs 80,580 crore, resulting in Temasek’s ownership of a 1.49 percent to 2.97 percent stake in MEAL. Temasek will join British International Investments (BII) as an investor in MEAL. With this investment, Mahindra’s EV subsidiary’s valuation goes up by 15 percent from up to Rs 70,070 crore to up to Rs 80,580 crore.

Here’s what the company said:

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are extremely delighted to have Temasek as a partner in our electric SUV journey. Globally known for their strong governance, Temasek’s investment is a step forward, as we execute our strategy towards future leadership in electric SUVs. The valuation of up to $9.8 billion is testimony to Mahindra’s EV business and the progress we have made in the journey towards scaling up the electric SUV portfolio.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, commented, “We demonstrated Mahindra’s ambition to build a desirable global brand with the reveal of our born EV portfolio based on the INGLO platform in August 2022 in UK, which is on track for execution. By having Temasek as an investor, we have strengthened our global strategic partnerships and are targeting 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs sales from electric vehicles by 2030.”