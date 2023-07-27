scorecardresearch
Tata Elxsi commits to automotive OTA update standardisation, joins global body eSync Alliance

Tata Elxsi says it sees an opportunity to work closely with eSync Alliance members to accelerate the deployment of OTA, which is a key component in the wider adoption of SDVs.

Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) - Tata Elxsi
Representational image courtesy: Tata Elxsi

Bengaluru-based design and technology service provider Tata Elxsi has joined the eSync Alliance, a global automotive initiative to standardise over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics.

The company is supporting the automotive industry amidst the shift towards Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). As automotive manufacturers and suppliers seek partnerships to unlock emerging technologies like autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity.

eSync Alliance
Image courtesy: eSync Alliance

It offers a portfolio of next-gen engineering and digital-enabled design services. These include innovative products and solution accelerators. Together, these elements enable businesses to adapt to evolving market expectations and drive value at every stage of the product development lifecycle.

Tata Elxsi says it sees an opportunity to work closely with eSync Alliance members to accelerate the deployment of OTA, which is a key component in the wider adoption of SDVs.

Streamlining process

Mike Gardner, Executive Director, eSync Alliance said: “Tata Elxsi’s membership is indicative of the power and potential of our eSync platform. The industry clearly needs a standardised platform to facilitate bi-directional OTA updates and diagnostics and our growing network of partners is helping us to grow our reach.”

Gomathy Padmanabha, Head – Connected Digital Platform & Solutions, Tata Elxsi said: ‘’As we continue to focus on the SDV journey, we are accelerating our investments in OTA and Digital Twins-based platforms and solutions. Inter-operable standards-based automotive OTA technology will soon become necessary for SDVs. As a member of the eSync Alliance, Tata Elxsi is committed to bringing its extensive automotive knowledge to help standardise the OTA initiatives and will play an active role in both propagation and adoption in the auto industry.”

The eSync platform has gained traction among more than 30 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers. By leveraging eSync, automotive industry players can streamline the development process and accelerate the shift towards SDVs, making it an indispensable tool for OEMs and Tier-1s seeking simplicity and efficiency.

