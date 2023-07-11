ParkMate expands its presence in Delhi NCR

ParkMate, the app-based platform for parking solutions, has announced its upcoming expansion in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). By the end of July, ParkMate will be extending its services to the streets of Delhi NCR, bringing significant value addition to the region’s parking landscape.

Over the next six months, ParkMate has set a goal of facilitating 500,000+ parking services in the Delhi NCR region alone. To accommodate the escalating demands of the region, ParkMate is geared up to mark its footprints in prominent locales including Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Greater Kailash, Noida Sector 18, and Rohini areas.

The initial emphasis of this expansion initiative will primarily cater to key regions such as Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar, where the need for effective parking solutions has witnessed a significant surge.

Sharing his thoughts on the expansion, Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder and CEO of ParkMate, stated “The insightful feedback received from our esteemed users in Delhi has catalysed our ambitious expansion endeavour. Deeply attentive to their needs, we have swiftly embarked on this transformative journey. By introducing ParkMate to prominent regions in Delhi NCR, our objective extends beyond mere parking innovation.”

He added, “We are committed to contributing to the reduction of emissions in the region, by helping minimize both fuel consumption and the time spent searching for parking spaces. Our vision is to make parking hassle-free, ensuring that every customer feels valued and that every vehicle is cared for. With our sights set on reaching more cities, we take pride in being the driving force that brings the future of parking to life.”

To support the expansion initiative, ParkMate is introducing a new and improved version of its app. The updated app will be faster, lighter, and equipped with enhanced features to provide users with a seamless parking experience.

Currently, around 500-700 customers are benefiting from ParkMate’s services daily, relying on the app to overcome their parking-related hassles. ParkMate’s popular “Drop & Shop” service allows users to enjoy real-time confirmed parking at any desired location.

By entering their destination in the app, users are greeted by dedicated valets who securely park their vehicles. Verified attendants and GPS tracking ensure the safety of the vehicles, and with a simple click, users can retrieve their cars whenever needed.