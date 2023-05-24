scorecardresearch
Inframantra partners BluSmart for employee transportation

This partnership is said to have already saved 378.90kg CO2 and completed 288 zero-emission rides to date.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Blusmart

InfraMantra, a leading real estate service providers has partnered BluSmart Mobility, one of India’s largest electric vehicle ride-hailing service.

As part of its go-green initiative, Inframantra will use BluSmart’s EV fleet for meeting the transportation and mobility needs of its employees while simultaneously providing free BluSmart cab services to its clients for hassle-free and convenient site visits.

This partnership is said to have already saved 378.90kg CO2 and completed 288 zero-emission rides to date. Furthermore, the initiative has saved 582.9-litre of fuel in these rides.

Shiwang Suraj, Founder and Director, InfraMantra, “Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant step towards minimising our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability. By choosing to partner with BluSmart, we are providing eco-friendly transportation solutions to our employees and clients while setting an example for other companies to follow.”

Garvit Tiwari, Director & Co-Founder, InfraMantra said, ” The partnership with BluSmart is a testament to our commitment to achieving a zero-carbon emission status. “

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 12:25 IST

Stock Market