igus to invest Rs 100 crore to set-up new plant in Bengaluru, plans value addition to further drive growth

German motion plastics major igus has announced that it is setting up a new facility at Bengaluru with a planned investment of Rs 100 crore. This it says will help enlarge the availability of items and establish value-adding processes at its new plant.

igus India has taken up a new four-acre facility near Budigere, which will be spread over 84,000 sqft with world-class equipment and infrastructure in motion plastic production. It has already invested around Rs 15 crore in the first phase of construction of the facility, which is expected to be operational in the coming months.

The company’s India operations are the 6th largest among 38 subsidiaries and igus growth plans in the country have gained further momentum after doubling its growth in the market in the last two years. igus India says its revenues have grown from Rs 118 crore in 2020-21 (during the pandemic) to Rs 199 crore in 2021-22 and to Rs 284 crore in 2022-23. It forecasts to sustain and further accelerate growth with additional investments to strengthen its operations.

The company launched 190 new products in 2023 for the India market and several digital services and solutions under its global program, ‘Enjoyneering’, advocating fun with innovation in Engineering.

Deepak Paul, MD, igus (India) said: “Our continued investments in our manufacturing capabilities in India reiterate our commitment to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions to customers here and globally. igus has a global focus on cost-sensitive and sustainable solutions, designed to meet customer demands, in line with our motto ‘Tech up, cost down’, which is also the Indian approach to technology and innovation, a key factor that has led to our significant growth in the country. With the economy looking buoyant and with our continued commitment to invest in growth, we are looking to further double our current revenues in a shorter span of the next 3-4 years.”

Santhosh Jacob, Country Manager and Director, Igus India added, “Technology and innovation have always been igus’s cornerstone and prime focus. Along with the 190 new innovations, we have launched the iguverse, an igus metaverse and an efficient user-friendly platform that empowers sales and engineering with virtual reality. This enables companies to save time, money, and resources in product development, optimisation, and maintenance and virtually simplifies engineering. The digital twin in iguverse can also be used for training. Our aim is to develop new solutions for smaller companies with limited budgets and easy applications”.

Stephen Moreno Simpson, International Group Development, igus said, “igus has been concerned about the environmental impact of plastic and is committed to the concept of recycling to ensure sustainability. Keeping this in mind, we have initiated ‘Chainge’, a recycling program, wherein customers can send their discarded energy chains to igus for recycling, irrespective of the company they purchased from and this will be recycled responsibly.”

“In a path-breaking initiative, the igus-bike is the world’s first robust and durable fully-designed bicycle using recycled plastic. The bike uses plastic rim brakes ensuring maximum safety and is compatible with the common V-Break brake pads. ‘Reguse’ is another initiative we run, that turns electrical devices, like for example waste computers we use in our job, into functional devices for less demanding employees personal use. Besides, we have our tree planting projects, wherein we have planted over 9,000 trees in India and over 30,300 trees globally”.