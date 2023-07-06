EKA Mobility bags order of 57 e-buses from MBMC

EKA Mobility has announced the acquisition of a significant order of 57 electric buses from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). This collaboration marks a major step towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure in the region and promoting clean mobility solutions.

The deployment of these 57 electric buses is expected to save a gross of 3,3704 tonnes of CO2 emission as compared to diesel buses and is equivalent to planting 1,02,134 trees. With this order, EKA’s order book has grown significantly, with more than 500 electric buses and 5,000 electric light commercial vehicle orders in the pipeline.

EKA Mobility e-bus features

This fleet of e-buses is equipped with advanced features, including state-of-the-art battery technology and safety measures, ensuring a reliable and efficient transportation solution for the municipality and its residents.

Speaking at the occasion Dr Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said, “This order signifies a significant milestone for EKA Mobility and reflects our commitment to ‘Making in India, for India & the world’. Our demo product was successfully inspected by MBMC’s team recently and is a testament to the fact that design and making in India is now a reality.”

He added, “We look forward to commencing the deliveries in the coming months, which will further fortify our partnership with Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai.”

The 57 e-buses ordered by the MBMC will be manufactured at EKA Mobility’s facility, adhering to the highest quality standards. The buses will feature spacious interiors, comfortable seating, air-conditioning, and advanced passenger amenities to ensure a delightful travel experience. Additionally, the e-buses will be equipped with intelligent charging infrastructure to support efficient operations and minimize downtime.