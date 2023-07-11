Ampere e-scooter registers 2 lakh sales milestone

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, has achieved more than 2,00,000 secondary sales of its Ampere brand electric two-wheelers as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. In April, the Company announced surpassing the 1,00,000 sales milestone of its Ampere brand electric two-wheelers in the fiscal year 2023.

With a diverse product range that includes Zeal, Magnus, and Primus, Ampere caters to the specific needs of personal mobility and last-mile e-commerce customers.

Speaking on this milestone, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, GEMPL said, “As pioneers in the Indian EV industry, we remain committed to innovation and maintaining our role as industry leaders. Greaves Electric Mobility will introduce several exciting retail and finance schemes to commemorate this significant milestone in our quest to “Make Har Gully Electric” in India.”

Ampere’s growth in the EV segment can be attributed to its diverse range of products and its pan-India dealer network spanning across Tier 1 to Tier 4 markets. This strategically established network of dealers has played a pivotal role in delivering good customer experience, from pre-sales consultations to post-sales service and support.

As Ampere moves forward, the company remains committed to investing in research and development to strengthen its product lineup further and broaden its market reach.