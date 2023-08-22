scorecardresearch
YouTube introduces AI-based ‘principles’ for the music industry  

The three fundamental AI principles can enhance music’s creative expression

Written by FE Digital Currency
Neal Mohan is the CEO of YouTube
According to Cointelegraph, YouTube launched its “principles” for working with players in the music industry on artificial intelligence (AI) technology on August 21,  2023.

Sources revealed that Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube, mentioned in a blog post that at present it is a critical time to “boldly embrace this technology with a continued commitment to responsibility.”

“These three fundamental AI principles serve to enhance music’s unique creative expression while also protecting music artists and the integrity of their work,” Mohan told Cointelegraph.

The principles are expected to use AI with regulations alongside users in the music industry. Furthermore, it will also include safety for artists that can “unlock opportunities” for music users and scaling content policies to meet the “challenges of AI,” Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 17:30 IST

