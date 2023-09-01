scorecardresearch
US Copyright Office files notice of inquiry against AI

Copyright Office is looking for “factual information and views” on copyright issues

Written by FE Digital Currency
On August 30, 2023, the United States Copyright Office issued a legal lawsuit

According to Cointelegraph, on August 30, 2023, the United States Copyright Office issued a legal lawsuit for comments and notice of inquiry on copyright and artificial intelligence (AI) in the Federal Register.

With insights from the filing, the Copyright Office is expected to look for “factual information and views” on copyright issues. It is believed that this has been raised by the recent upgrade that is expected to take place in generative AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, among others.

“These issues include the use of copyrighted works to train AI models, the appropriate levels of transparency and disclosure with respect to the use of copyrighted works, the legal status of AI-generated outputs, and the appropriate treatment of AI-generated outputs that mimic personal attributes of human artists,” the U.S. Copyright Office explained.

Generative AI’s impact on search engines can increase productivity of content creation
Furthermore, it is believed that those willing to participate in the commenting during the official inquiry period will have until October 18, 2023, to do so, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 09:30 IST

