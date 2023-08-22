Intangles appoints Abhijit Patil as its president of technology and innovation

According to an official release, Intangles Lab Pvt. Ltd., a digital twin solutions provider, announced the appointment of Abhijit Patil as the president of technology and innovation. It is expected that Patil will focus on increasing the growth of AI solutions in the mobility industry, leveraging digital twin technology.

“His experience in the AI domain aligns with our aim to upgrade industries through digital twin technology,” Anup Patil, CEO, Intangles, explained.

As per the official release, at GE Healthcare, Abhijit headed the conception and execution of AI and analytics solutions, engendering enhanced patient outcomes, streamlined operations, and fortified decision-making. It is believed that his ability to maintain cross-functional teams to harness data for tangible results might help Intangles to expand its segments globally.

Furthermore, it is believed “The potential of AI and digital twins to reshape industries is immense, and I look forward to collaborating with Intangles to create solutions that can drive growth and efficiency,” Abhijit Patil, concluded.

