LAAD 2023: Brazil’s Defence and Security sector takes centerstage; Indian companies showcase various platforms

LAAD, one of South America’s foremost defence and security shows, returns with a resounding impact in 2023, following a four-year hiatus precipitated by the global pandemic.

With a record-breaking number of exhibitors representing the world’s most renowned brands in the industry, LAAD 2023 in Brazil is poised to set new trends and benchmarks. The event boasts an impressive roster of 250 exhibitors and 400 brands, including global industry giants, with an expected turnout of 45,000 visitors and 160 official delegations from across the globe.

What distinguishes LAAD 2023 is its unequivocal reflection of Brazil’s immense potential and leadership in the defence and security sectors. The country’s dynamic and rapidly expanding defence industrial base has made significant waves, as attested by a recent study conducted by the Federal Institute of Economic Research (Fipe) and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). The study revealed that the defence sector’s contribution to the national GDP witnessed a remarkable growth of over 8 percent in 2019-2020, surpassing traditional sectors such as civil construction, agriculture, and oil extraction in 2020.

The formidable presence of top Brazilian companies, including Embraer, Iveco, Helibras, and CBC Taurus, alongside representatives from the Armed Forces, state security agencies, and various Brazilian municipalities, unequivocally cements Brazil’s position as a global reference for suppliers and key stakeholders in the defence and security sectors.

Other countries from the region

However, it is not just Brazil that is making waves at LAAD 2023. Latin America as a whole is poised to make a significant mark, with delegations from countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru, further amplifying the region’s prominence in the global defence and security landscape.

As LAAD continues its trajectory of growth and solidifies its position as the largest defence and security show in Latin America and one of the premier events worldwide, it leaves a lasting legacy of placing Brazil at the vanguard of the global defence and security sectors. With its robust defence industrial base, dynamic companies, and burgeoning global influence, Brazil is undoubtedly taking centre stage at LAAD 2023, making it an event of utmost significance for industry professionals and stakeholders alike.

International Participation

Besides India other global defence manufacturers are also participating from countries including Canada, South Korea, Egypt, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, United States, Ethiopia, Philippines, Finland, France, Ghana, French Guiana, Guinea Bissau, Haiti, the UK, Germany, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Netherlands, Honduras, Italy, Jordan, Nigeria, Portugal and others.

India’s participation

In March during the visit of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to the South American nation the decision to participate in one of the biggest defence expo in the region was announced. Also present during the meeting with Minister of Defense, José Mucio Monteiro Filho, was Ambassador of India to Brazil, Suresh K Reddy. The focus was on various topics including deepening of military cooperation between the two countries, setting up of facilities for aircraft maintenance as well as development in the Space Sector.

Brazil has also expressed interest in buying radars from India not only to protect its borders but also the Amazon, sources confirmed to Financial Express Online.

The show which is organized by Brazil’s Ministry of Defense, is opening today in the presence of the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, Force Commanders: Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen (Navy), Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno (Aeronautics) and General Júlio Cesar de Arruda (Army), the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense. From India Ambassador Reddy, Achal Malhotra, Director, DEO, Ministry of Defence, leading a delegation of representatives of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Yantra India Ltd., Bharat Electronics and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Also present will be officials of Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos and Kanpur based MKU Ltd.

What is DRDO displaying?

DRDO officials told Financial Express Online that systems which are ready to be exported are being displayed at India Pavilion in the form of posters, translit and scale down models. These include: LCA-Tejas; LCA-mid-air refuelling system; AEWC; Rustom-I & II; Akash Missile; Astra Missile; MBRL-Pinaka; WhAP; LFDS-X; Advanced Torpedo Defence System-Maareech; Bullet Proof Jacket, Helmet and Boot for Anti-mine Infantry; Advanced Driver Night Sight (A-DNS) for BMS; Advanced Integrated Multi-Function Sight (AIMFS).