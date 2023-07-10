India’s submarine fleet set to strengthen with additional Kalvari Class Submarines

The Indian Navy’s submarine fleet is poised to receive a significant boost with the acquisition of three new Kalvari Class (Scorpène-class) from France. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France is expected to culminate in the announcement of this crucial addition to the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities. This will not only bolster India’s maritime defence, but also present opportunities for the domestic workforce and support the country’s “Make in India” initiative.

Enhancing India’s Underwater Capabilities

Three more Kalvari Class submarines, to be constructed in collaboration with Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS), will significantly enhance India’s submarine fleet. Equipped with powerful weapons systems, stealth features and more, make these subs a formidable force in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This infusion of cutting-edge equipment will bolster India’s strategic posture, strengthening its naval dominance and maritime security in the region.

Empowering the Workforce The acquisition of additional Kalvari Class submarines will not only benefit the Indian Navy but also provide a much-needed boost to the skilled workforce at the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) Shipyard in Mumbai. In a Technology Transfer agreement, Financial Express Online has reported previously that the six Kalvari class submarines being built at MDL in collaboration with the French manufacturer, Naval Group. Now, if there is an order for additional submarines the underutilized workforce at the shipyard will find new opportunities for their expertise, leading to the creation of more jobs and fostering a thriving ecosystem in the country for submarine building. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting indigenous manufacturing and reinforcing the “Make in India” initiative.

Supporting MSMEs and Bilateral Ties

The expansion of the Kalvari Class submarine fleet also brings positive implications for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in their construction. These enterprises played a vital role in the building of the first six submarines under Project 75, contributing to the nation’s defence industry. By initiating the construction of additional submarines, the government ensures continued support to these MSMEs, fostering their growth and driving economic development.

Moreover, the acquisition of the Kalvari Class submarines strengthens the bilateral ties between India and France. The announcement of this potential order is expected to occur during the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. This collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both nations to further deepen their strategic partnership and reinforce maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

India’s submarine fleet is set to become more robust and technologically advanced with the addition of three Kalvari Class submarines. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and powerful weapon systems, these submarines enhance the nation’s underwater capabilities and contribute to its strategic posture in the Indian Ocean Region. The acquisition not only reinforces India’s maritime defense but also strengthens bilateral ties with France, exemplifying the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its waters and fostering international partnerships.

Force behind Project 75

Both MDL and the Naval Group of France under Project 75 have together developed a rich industrial ecosystem of more than 50 Indian companies. Financial Express Online has reported earlier that their future projects are not limited to just the submarines, thus contributing to industrial and technological sovereignty.

The Scorpène-class submarine is a key reference of conventional attack submarines (SSK) for navies around the world and is a modern, high-performant, and stealthy submarine, according to an official statement of Naval Group. This boat is a 2000-tons conventional submarine. It has been designed by the French company which has the capability to be deployed for all types of missions including – intelligence gathering, special operations, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and long-range strikes. It also has a level of operating automation that allows a limited number of crew, which reduces its operating costs significantly.

So far the company has sold almost 14 submarines around the world and its combat edge is highlighted by the fact that it has 6 weapon launching tubes, 18 weapons (torpedoes, missiles).

Naval Group, a long-term partner of India

This company is present in India through its 100 percent subsidiary Naval Group which was established in 2008.