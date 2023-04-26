Uttar Pradesh Police Force to soon induct the ‘Spotter’ Drone From Pune’s Sagar Defence Engineering

To further strengthen its surveillance and security systems, the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters based in Lucknow is set to procure indigenously developed and produced 84 specialised multicopter (VTOL) drones. The contract was bagged by the company in Pune, Sagar Defence Engineering.

The UP Police Headquarters generated their requirement through the Make in India route GEM portal to enhance efficiency and transparency and speed up the public procurement process.

Top company sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that “it was accorded the contract for less than Rs 10 lakh per drone during the reverse auction at the GEM portal, which is significantly lower than the L2 cost of Rs 31.5 lakh for such drones on the same bid.”

Image Courtesy: Sagar Defence Engineering

These drones are equipped with daylight and thermal imager payload along with a megaphone to generate awareness, warnings, and announcements. “Drones with enhanced capabilities have been supplied by the company to the UP Police Special Task Force recently. These state-of-the-art multicopter drones have been specifically designed to enhance the police force’s interdiction capabilities and surveillance and are additionally equipped with advanced technology to perform SAR operations, provide on-demand surveillance, and pre-survey of distressed situations,” sources added.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that Sagar Defence Engineering has domestically developed and deployed a unique technology that enables drones to perform autonomous launch and recovery from any moving platform on land and marine.

About the drone

The drone which has been offered has the capability to fly up to 20 kms at once, land on a moving platform at 30 kms per hour, and endure winds of up to 50 kms per hour and is equipped with multiple payloads like megaphones and cameras to assist the police force.

According to company sources such drones have the flexibility to be modified as per the user’s requirements to support their initiatives and provide the best-expected outcome. The company has also delivered similar drone technology to the Mumbai Police during the Covid-19 pandemic. These drones were used by the Mumbai police force for almost three months in spreading awareness with regards Covid norms, in controlling the movement of citizens, and making announcements.