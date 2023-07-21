Strengthening India’s Defence Forces: The Urgent Need for Advanced Helicopters

In the wake of increasing operational commitments on the northern borders and persistent delays in procurement programs, the Indian Army has taken a crucial step towards enhancing its reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for leasing 20 state-of-the-art Light Helicopters to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleet, whose replacement has been repeatedly deferred.

The MoD intends to lease these helicopters, equipped with cutting-edge reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, along with ground support equipment for a period of five years. This lease agreement will encompass all essential maintenance support, including Performance Based Logistics (PBL), as well as comprehensive training for aircrew and maintenance personnel during the lease term.

By pursuing this helicopter leasing initiative, the MoD seeks the involvement of helicopter Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or authorized Indian Leasing Firms. The goal is to expedite the procurement process in accordance with Chapter IX of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the leasing contract will be processed within six months from the issuance of the RFI, ensuring timely execution.

Efforts are underway to accelerate the delivery timeline, aiming to receive the helicopters earlier than the two-year period specified in the RFI. While the initial lease duration stands at five years, there is a possibility of extending it to ten years to address the long-term operational requirements effectively.

Currently, the Army Aviation Corps operates approximately 190 Cheetah, Chetak, and Cheetal helicopters. Worryingly, over 70 percent of this fleet, which comprises 134 helicopters, has already exceeded 30 years of service. Alarming still is that five of these helicopters have surpassed the 50-year milestone, underlining the urgent need for replacements.

Despite the ongoing augmentation of firepower through the induction of indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Apache attack helicopters, the Light Helicopter fleet’s dire need for replacement cannot be overlooked. Consequently, the procurement of 20 advanced helicopters, in addition to ground-support equipment, is crucial for operations across two bases.

As part of the Army’s aviation assets, around 145 indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) play a vital role in transporting supplies and conducting evacuations in high-altitude regions, including the challenging terrains of the Siachen glacier. Moreover, the commitment on the Northern borders has significantly escalated since the 2020 stand-off, making the timely replacement of ageing helicopters even more critical.

While the proposed Ka-226T procurement from Russia has faced prolonged delays and uncertain prospects, the indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) by HAL awaits the qualification of auto-pilot for induction. Despite these challenges, the MoD is committed to bolstering the capabilities of its defence forces.

By leasing modern helicopters, the Army aims to bridge the existing deficiency of 37 percent in this segment and equip its personnel with advanced tools to tackle evolving security challenges effectively. It is evident that the prompt replacement of ageing helicopters is vital to maintain a formidable defence posture.

The Army will significantly enhance its reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities by replacing the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleet with modern aircraft. As the situation on the Northern borders remains dynamic, this leasing project emphasizes the government’s commitment to strengthening the armed forces and ensuring national security.