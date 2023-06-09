Strengthening India-Germany ties: Talks on energy, food  & SDGs on agenda

Ahead of the G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi on June 11-12, Development Minister Svenja Schulze aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in dealing with global tasks.

The minister will engage in political discussions on June 9-10, as well as visit development projects. The focus will be on crucial areas such as global food security, the energy transition, river and ocean cleanup, clean water supply, and waste management. This collaboration extends beyond India’s sustainable development goals, emphasizing the importance of working together to make progress on a global scale.

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy of Germany, Minister Schulze emphasized the significance of collaboration with India in addressing the world’s challenges during her speech preceding the G20 meeting. She expressed her commitment to consolidating cooperation with India to tackle global issues effectively.

Minister Schulze highlighted that the challenges impacting the world affect India as well. India experiences the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme heat waves, droughts, and floods. Furthermore, India’s success in resolving its own problems holds promise for global solutions. She highlighted the value of sharing knowledge gained from India’s experiences, particularly in the area of food security. India’s adoption of agro-ecological approaches, such as growing climate-resistant millet, demonstrates the potential for sustainable agricultural practices that can benefit other regions, including Africa.

India, as the world’s most populous country and fifth-largest economy, plays a crucial role in achieving a just and livable future. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) collaborates with India in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, sustainable urbanization, feminist development policy, and social protection. The cooperation involves an annual support amount of approximately one billion euros, primarily provided in the form of reduced-interest loans, considering India’s strong economy.

Given India’s significant agricultural production, the country serves as a vital partner in achieving sustainability in the global agricultural and food sector. Germany supports India’s agro-ecological approach, which promotes sustainable and climate-smart agricultural practices, reducing reliance on costly fossil-based fertilizers and pesticides. Germany and India are actively sharing their agro-ecological expertise with other developing nations, with plans underway for triangular cooperation in Africa.

At the G20 development ministers’ meeting, preparations for the upcoming heads of state and government summit will take place. Minister Schulze will advocate for gender equality, aligning with her feminist development policy, recognizing its positive impact on global development and its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, she will emphasize the need for reform within the World Bank to mobilize increased funding for climate action and other global challenges, with support from emerging economies. Given India’s role as the G20 chair, its active involvement in these efforts is crucial.

She emphasized the strength of the partnership with India in driving sustainable development forward. She believes that the G20, as a platform representing the largest economies and connecting them with developing nations, plays a critical role in shaping decisions. However, she acknowledged the underrepresentation of developing countries in international bodies and expressed her conviction that decisions made by the G20 would become more effective and equitable with equal representation for the African Union. Germany will actively advocate for the inclusion of the AU in these discussions.