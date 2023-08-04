Lok Sabha passes Bill Empowering Inter-Services Organisations for Effective Discipline and Jointness in Armed Forces Bill – 2023

The Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023, aiming to enhance the operational efficiency and discipline within the Indian Armed Forces has been passed by Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) with all disciplinary and administrative powers concerning the personnel serving in or attached to such establishments.

Presently, the Armed Forces personnel are governed by the provisions specified in their respective Service Acts, including the Army Act 1950, Navy Act 1957, and Air Force Act 1950. The enactment of the Inter-Services Organisation Bill is expected to yield various tangible benefits. One of its key advantages is the maintenance of effective discipline in inter-services establishments by providing Heads of ISOs with the authority to take appropriate disciplinary actions swiftly.

Moreover, this move eliminates the requirement of reverting personnel under disciplinary proceedings to their parent Service units, ensuring expeditious handling of cases of misdemeanor or indiscipline. By avoiding multiple proceedings, the bill is anticipated to save both public money and time.

Beyond these immediate gains, the Bill is envisioned to pave the way for much greater integration and jointness among the three Services. It is seen as a strategic step towards creating Joint Structures that will foster synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. By enhancing collaboration and communication, the bill aims to further improve the overall functioning of the Armed Forces.

During the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Singh highlighted its significance as part of a series of military reforms undertaken by the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The overarching objective of these reforms is to empower the nation and strengthen its defense capabilities. Singh described the bill as a pivotal measure taken towards integration and jointness among the Armed Forces, essential for effectively facing future challenges in an integrated manner.

The salient features of the Inter-Services Organisation Bill – 2023 encompass its applicability to all personnel of the regular Army, Navy, and Air Force. Additionally, individuals from other forces can come under its purview if notified by the Central Government and serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.

The bill endows the Commander-in-Chief, Officer-in-Command, or any other officer specially authorized by the Central Government with the requisite disciplinary and administrative powers. This enables them to ensure the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of duties among the personnel serving in or attached to their respective Inter-Services Organisations, irrespective of the service to which they belong.

The term “Commander-in-Chief” or “Officer-in-Command” pertains to the General Officer, Flag Officer, or Air Officer appointed to lead an Inter-Services Organisation. In cases where the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command is absent, the officiating incumbent or the officer in charge at that moment will also be empowered to initiate all disciplinary or administrative actions over the service personnel appointed, deputed, posted, or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.

Further, the bill confers authority upon the Commanding Officer of an Inter-Services Organisation to initiate all disciplinary or administrative actions over the personnel assigned to that establishment. For the purpose of this Act, the term “Commanding Officer” denotes the officer holding actual command of the unit, ship, or establishment.

Importantly, the Bill also grants the Central Government the power to constitute an Inter-Services Organisation, providing the necessary flexibility to establish and structure these entities as required.

It is essential to note that the Inter-Services Organisation Bill – 2023 serves as an Enabling Act and does not propose any changes in the existing Service Acts, Rules, or Regulations. Throughout the past six decades or even longer, these well-established regulations have successfully endured rigorous judicial examination. Consequently, the personnel serving in or affiliated with an Inter-Services Organisation will persist under the governance of their respective Service Acts.

The Bill’s primary purpose is to empower Heads of Inter-Services Organisations to exercise all disciplinary and administrative powers as per the existing Service Acts, regardless of the service to which the personnel belong.

In conclusion, the passage of the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill – 2023 marks a significant step towards strengthening the operational efficiency and jointness of the Indian Armed Forces. By empowering the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations with disciplinary and administrative powers, the bill seeks to uphold discipline and streamline decision-making processes. As India faces evolving security challenges, this measure is poised to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities and foster greater cohesion among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ultimately ensuring the safety and security of the nation.