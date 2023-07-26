Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Indomitable Spirit of India’s Brave Soldiers

On the 24th anniversary of India’s historic victory in the 1999 Kargil war, the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, to pay homage to those who displayed unparalleled bravery during ‘Operation Vijay.’

Singh commended the Armed Forces for their unwavering commitment to the country’s defence, emphasizing that India’s strength today is built on the foundation of their sacrifices. He described ‘Operation Vijay’ as an episode that showcased India’s grit and determination in the face of adversity, propelling the nation to achieve greater heights of success.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (July 26) the minister reiterated that India is a peace-loving nation but will retaliate if provoked, underscoring the government’s dedication to safeguarding national interests. He assured the gathering of war heroes, Veer Naris, and families of the fallen soldiers that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacting with the war heroes, Veer

Naris and the families of bravehearts at an event organised in Dras, Ladakh on the

occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, 2023.

He also remembered the heroic deeds of brave soldiers like Captain Vikram Batra, Captain Manoj Pandey, Flight Lieutenants Gunjan Saxena, and Srividya Rajan, who displayed exceptional courage during the war. He emphasized that these soldiers, hailing from different regions of India, fought as one to protect the nation and its people.

The presence of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, a true example of courage & determination and recipient of PVC and Havildar Digendra Kumar, Maha Vir Chakra inspired the gathering. Manmohan Pandey, brother of Captain Manoj Pandey, PVC and Vishal Batra, brother of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC also graced the occasion. The event at Dras marked a moment of unity, gratitude, and pride, as the nation came together to acknowledge the heroism that defines the ‘Spirit of India’.

Highlighting the unpredictable nature of conflicts in today’s times, Singh called upon the people to be mentally prepared to participate in wars, not just indirectly but directly if the need arises. He urged every Indian to be ready to play the role of a soldier, demonstrating unwavering patriotism for the protection of the country, its civilization, and culture.

The ceremony at Dras was a moment of unity, gratitude, and pride, as the nation acknowledged the heroism that defines the 'Spirit of India.' Dignitaries like Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and other distinguished military officials attended the event.