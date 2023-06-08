In his address on the ninth anniversary of the Modi government’s foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided a comprehensive overview of Indian foreign policy, shedding light on various diplomatic situations and the country’s relationships with key nations.

In his special briefing in New Delhi, the minister emphasised India’s stance against coercion, inducements, and false narratives and further highlighted India’s reputation as a credible and effective development partner, particularly in the Global South, with a strong commitment to delivering tangible results. In addition, he underscored India’s status as an economic collaborator, reflecting its increasing role in global economic endeavors.

Tension along the northern borders

Regarding the situation along the Northern border, Jaishankar reiterated India’s resilience in the face of challenges, referencing the country’s principled stance and opposition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. He also highlighted India’s successful efforts in delegitimizing cross-border terrorism, further bolstering its image as a reliable partner in the eyes of the Global South and beyond.

Regarding India’s relationship with China, the minister highlighted the potential for progress if peace and tranquility prevail along the border. He underscored the importance of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere for further constructive engagement. Recognizing the need for resolution, he called for India and China to find a path of disengagement, highlighting the importance of de escalating tensions between the two nations. The ongoing border dispute, intensified by a deadly clash in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, has underscored the urgency of finding a mutually agreeable solution.

Both India and China are locked in a standoff for more than three year from 2020. Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the tensions between India and China have been deteriorating as China continues its belligerence following the Galwan Valley incident in June 2020 in which India lost 20 soldiers in a hand-to-hand combat between the forces of the two countries. Both countries share a 3,800 kilometre border.

Rahul Gandhi in the US

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made in the US, Jaishankar criticized the Congress leader for consistently criticizing the country when abroad. He questioned the impact of such remarks on India’s global image, highlighting the importance of national politics remaining within the country’s borders and serving national interests.

The minister also dismissed Gandhi’s remarks on China’s construction of a bridge in Pangong Tso, stating that China has been encroaching on Indian Territory since 1950. And, acknowledged the ongoing state of forward deployment between the two nations.

On Pakistan

To a question related to Pakistan he reaffirmed India’s stance against cross-border terrorism, making it clear that such acts will not be tolerated. He called on Pakistan to take the necessary steps to address this issue, emphasizing that the international community is well aware of the situation.

Neighbouring countries concern on ‘Akhand Bharat’ mural

On the “Akhand Bharat” mural in the newly inaugurated Parliament, Jaishankar stated that it should not be politicized. He expressed confidence in the understanding of India’s friendly neighbors, while noting the lack of hope for comprehension from Pakistan.

Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370, the minister portrayed it as a vital step for national security, despite international criticism. Adding, India took action to address perceived vulnerabilities and protect its national interests.

He described diplomacy as a pursuit for optimistic individuals and stressed India’s commitment to employing all possible means to protect Indian citizens, whether it be students, military personnel, or others.

Regarding specific cases such as Kulbhushan Jadhav and Indian Navy officers in Qatari custody, he reiterated India’s dedication to resolving these issues. In Afghanistan, the focus is on the Afghan people, with whom India shares a deep historical connection.