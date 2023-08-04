India’s Strategic Focus in the Pacific Deepens with Papua New Guinea PM’s Visit to Indian Warships

In an extraordinary show of maritime diplomacy, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, embarked on a historic visit to two Indian Navy warships berthed at the port of Port Moresby. INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, deployed in the Eastern Indian Ocean region, welcomed the PM’s visit, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in the maritime domain and enhance maritime partnerships between the two nations.

The arrival of the Indian naval ships on August 2 marked a significant milestone in India’s engagement with the Pacific region, signifying its growing interest in the area. It is noteworthy that the serving Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea spent two hours on board foreign navy ships, underscoring the importance both sides attach to the visit.

Photo: Indian Navy

In his address Prime Minister Marape talked about the paramount importance of fostering peace and stability in the Pacific region while underscoring the significance of robust cooperation between the nations of India and Papua New Guinea.

He welcomed the Indian Navy’s port call and expressed his desire for more regular visits and interactions between the defense forces of both nations, emphasizing the importance of government-to-government and people-to-people relations.

Photo: Indian Navy

The crew members from INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata actively engaged with personnel from the Papua New Guinea Defense Forces, participating in various professional interactions, cultural exchanges, Yoga sessions, and mutual ship visits, further fostering camaraderie and understanding.

To honor the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister and his cabinet, Indian High Commissioner Inbasekar Sundaramurthi hosted a reception on Thursday. The presence of top dignitaries from Papua New Guinea, including Defence Minister Win Bakri Daki, Minister of National Events Justin Tkatchenko, and others, showcased the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral ties.

Papua New Guinea holds a pivotal position in India’s engagement with the Pacific region. High-level visits from French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo highlight the country’s importance in the area. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea earlier this year during the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) further solidified India’s commitment to forging robust relationships with Pacific nations.

Photo: Indian Navy

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit, a touching gesture by PM Marape won the hearts of many in India. As a traditional sign of respect to elders, PM Marape touched the feet of the Indian leader, reflecting the cultural affinity shared between the two nations.

The recent visit of the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister to the Indian warships signifies the growing focus of India in the Pacific region. His call for increased defense cooperation, naval visits, and people-to-people ties echoes India’s commitment to the region’s stability and development.

Photo: Indian Navy

As India continues to strengthen its engagement with the Pacific nations, the visit by Prime Minister Marape serves as a landmark in bilateral ties, heralding a future of cooperation, coexistence, and shared progress among the nations of the vast Pacific region. May this be the beginning of a new chapter in India’s strategic focus in the Pacific, fostering lasting partnerships and goodwill among the nations of the region.