G20 Summit Readiness: Delhi’s 4-Day Lockdown and Security Preparations

As the G20 Summit approaches, New Delhi is poised to undergo a four-day lockdown aimed at ensuring the safety and smooth proceedings of the event. Starting at midnight on the 7th, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be put into effect, encompassing the New Delhi area and other strategically cordoned zones. During this period, only trucks carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, ration items, medicines, and petroleum products will be granted entry from the border. However, the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles carrying other items will be restricted. It’s important to note that vehicles already within Delhi will be permitted to exit during these four days.

VIP Movement and City Shutdown

One of the key features of the summit is the substantial VIP movement that will take place, prompting the closure of offices, malls, and markets in New Delhi from the 8th to the 10th. This proactive measure is being implemented to facilitate the secure and efficient movement of dignitaries and officials during this critical time.

Metro Service will Continue

Amid the hustle and bustle, the metro service will continue to operate, offering respite for travelers. Special Commissioner of Traffic Police SS Yadav has encouraged people to opt for metro travel instead of roads during the G20 summit to avoid potential congestion and delays. This recommendation extends to essential destinations like airports, railway stations, bus stands, and hospitals. It’s important to be aware that due to heightened security protocols, certain metro stations such as Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat may be temporarily closed from September 8 to 10. Nonetheless, all other metro stations will remain operational, ensuring accessibility throughout the city.

Delhi Police Gears Up

The comprehensive security arrangements for the G20 summit have been in motion for several months, with Delhi Police taking the lead. This preparatory phase, which commenced well in advance, is now in its final stages with less than a month remaining until the summit’s commencement. Delhi Police has been actively collaborating with various security agencies to ensure a cohesive and robust security framework for the event.

According to reports in the public domain, Suman Nalwa, the spokesperson for Delhi Police, highlighted the significance of equipping the deployed staff with the necessary soft skills. This training equips personnel to interact tactfully with dignitaries, tourists, and members of the media, taking into consideration their diverse cultural backgrounds. In addition to soft skills training, staff members have also undergone specific duty point training to ensure that they are well-prepared for their respective roles.

Specialized Units for Enhanced Security: Markswomen Commandos

To bolster the security measures, specialized units have been assembled, including the “markswomen” commandos of Delhi Police, as well as personnel from CAPFs such as CRPF, ITBP, and more. These units, functioning under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs, are tasked with maintaining a secure environment until the G20 summit concludes and all dignitaries have safely departed.

Securing Prominent Hotels: High Alert Zones

A key aspect of security lies in safeguarding the areas around prominent hotels where delegates are staying. Hotels such as The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, and others have received heightened attention to ensure their surroundings remain secure and undisturbed.

Impact on City Life: Closures and Restrictions

Given the significance of the G20 summit, it’s anticipated that several offices and schools in affected areas may be temporarily closed to ensure smooth proceedings. September 9 and 10 might witness declared holidays in specific parts of Delhi due to the event. In line with security protocols, protests at Jantar Mantar will not be permitted, and hawkers will refrain from setting up stalls in Lutyens’ Delhi throughout the summit.

Major Road Restrictions: Navigating the City

To facilitate security and manage the influx of attendees, certain major roads will be subjected to heavy traffic restrictions. These roads include Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, and others. Such restrictions are essential to ensure a seamless flow of activities while upholding the security of the event.

Delhi government takes a big decision in view of G-20

Holiday declared on Sept 8th, 9th and 10th. All the offices of Delhi Government and MCD will remain closed in these 3 days.

Along with this, there will be a holiday for 3 days in all schools and colleges. Delhi Police had sent the proposal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved. All private offices and institutions of Delhi will also remain closed during this period.

Banks and financial institutions under Delhi Police’s New Delhi district will also remain closed. All shops and business departures will also be closed in the New Delhi district of Delhi Police.

Thematic Park: Commemorating India’s Presidency

In anticipation of the G20 Summit, civic authorities are working diligently to create a thematic park that commemorates India’s presidency of the bloc. This initiative serves as a testament to India’s significant role in the G20 and aims to encapsulate the spirit of the event.

As the countdown to the G20 Summit continues, New Delhi’s preparations are in full swing, guaranteeing a secure, well-managed, and successful event that brings together global leaders to address pressing global issues.