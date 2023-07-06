scorecardresearch
Ex SALVEX: IN-USN hone their skills in salvage Ops

From June 26th — July 6th, 2023, the vibrant city of Kochi served as the backdrop for this extraordinary event. With the magnificent INS Nireekshak and the formidable USNS Salvor leading the way, the exercise witnessed an awe-inspiring display of expertise from Specialist Diving and EOD teams representing both nations.

Uniting on land and sea, they honed their skills in diverse disciplines, ranging from precise mine detection and neutralization to the intricate art of wreck location and salvage.

In a significant display of collaboration, the Indian Navy and the US Navy joined forces for the highly anticipated seventh edition of the IN-USN Salvage and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) exercise, known as SALVEX.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, over the course of ten action-packed days, these teams embarked on a transformative journey, exchanging invaluable knowledge and experiences in maritime salvage.

Uniting on land and sea, they honed their skills in diverse disciplines, ranging from precise mine detection and neutralization to the intricate art of wreck location and salvage. Through joint training exercises, the participants not only forged lasting bonds but also elevated their operational capabilities, enhancing interoperability, and embracing the best practices from each other’s rich maritime traditions.

SALVEX 2023 will be remembered as an important chapter in the history of naval cooperation, where the waters of Kochi became a living testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in salvage operations and EOD expertise.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 17:26 IST

