Bridging the divide: Indian Army bolsters Mandarin proficiency amidst border standoff

In response to the escalating tensions with China’s People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is taking proactive measures to bridge the language gap and foster better engagement. Recognizing the significance of Mandarin as a widely-spoken language in China, the Indian Army plans to increase the number of Mandarin speakers within its ranks.

To achieve this, the Army Education Corps Training College and Centre in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, runs courses to train officers and personnel in Mandarin. Since the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the number of courses has been doubled from two to four. Each batch, consisting of approximately 10 officers and 30 junior commissioned officers and other ranks personnel, undergoes rigorous training, culminating in a Master of Arts (MA) degree upon completion.

Additionally, the institute offers tailor-made six-month courses for junior commissioned officers and other ranks. Refresher courses, lasting two months, are provided for those who have already completed the initial Chinese course. Moreover, Delhi-based School for Foreign Languages also contributes to training select officers and men in Mandarin.

To cater to specific deployment requirements, capsule courses ranging from one to three months are conducted for formations stationed along the Northern Borders. These courses focus on teaching basic terms and vocabulary of Mandarin, equipping soldiers for communication during border talks, flag meetings, joint exercises, and border personnel meetings.

By bolstering language proficiency, the Indian Army aims to enhance overall understanding and communication with Chinese soldiers, thereby fostering a more conducive environment for dialogue and reducing misinterpretations during face-to-face interactions.

As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, investing in linguistic skills reflects the Indian Army’s commitment to finding peaceful resolutions and maintaining effective communication channels. Through these efforts, the force seeks to navigate complexities along the border and ensure stability while upholding the nation’s interests. By embracing diversity and language diversity, the Indian Army takes a vital step towards promoting peace and safeguarding its territorial integrity.