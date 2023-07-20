BRICS Summit 2023: President Putin to Participate Virtually, Strengthening Ties among Emerging Economies

Amidst months of speculation, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his participation in the 15th BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held virtually from August 22-24th in Johannesburg. In a significant move, this Summit marks the bloc’s first in-person gathering since the outbreak of the pandemic, under the presidency of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, clarified that President Putin’s participation in the Summit will be full-fledged through a video conference, while Russia will be represented in person by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This decision puts to rest any lingering doubts about Russia’s engagement in the crucial summit.



Leaders from India, China, Brazil, and South Africa will also be in attendance. Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in-person participation has not been officially confirmed, sources suggest that he is likely to attend the Summit in person. Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is also expected to be present at the event, further reinforcing the importance of the gathering.



South Africa, hosting the Summit under its presidency, has held numerous rounds of consultations to ensure the success of the event. Despite debates sparked by the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against President Putin, South Africa’s President Ramaphosa remains confident in the Summit’s positive outcomes. The ICC situation had put South Africa in a delicate position, given its historic and friendly ties with the Kremlin and its neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict.



The BRICS bloc, originally formed in 2009 as BRIC, consists of emerging economic powers, namely Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010 following an invitation from China, expanding its global influence. In a testament to BRICS’ significance, Ethiopia, Iran, and Argentina have expressed interest in joining the bloc, while even France has reportedly shown keenness to engage with BRICS.

As the Summit approaches, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be discussed and related foreign policy matters will be issued. The participants are expected to address critical topics aimed at enhancing cooperation and mutual benefits among the member countries.



The decision of President Putin to attend virtually reflects the enduring commitment of the BRICS nations to foster economic growth, development, and global stability. Through such engagements, the bloc aims to strengthen ties, build partnerships, and collectively address shared challenges on the international stage.



The 15th BRICS Summit holds the promise of charting a course for greater collaboration and progress, promoting multilateralism, and reinforcing the significance of emerging economies in shaping the global agenda. As leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa gather, they carry the hopes and aspirations of billions of people, seeking a more inclusive, prosperous, and interconnected world.