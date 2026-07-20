As global technology companies expand their engineering footprint in India, investigative analytics solutions provider Cognyte is positioning its Pune R&D centre as a strategic innovation hub focused on AI, machine learning and advanced software engineering, rather than a traditional cost centre.

The move comes as demand for Big data, AI and analytics talent continues to accelerate. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, AI, big data and cybersecurity are among the fastest-growing skills globally, while Nasscom has projected strong growth in India’s deep-tech ecosystem, driven by investments in AI, cloud and enterprise software.

Ashutosh Kar, GM APAC and Managing Director – India at Cognyte, said the company is hiring engineers who can go beyond technical expertise and solve complex, real-world challenges.

“Cognyte looks for engineers who combine technical depth with intellectual curiosity and sound judgment. The ability to question assumptions, navigate ambiguity and think across disciplines is often as important as expertise in a particular technology,” Kar said.

Unlike conventional product companies that prioritise rapid feature releases, Cognyte’s engineering teams focus on building large-scale analytical systems where accuracy, reliability and scalability are critical.

Kar said engineers are motivated by solving technically demanding problems, even when confidentiality prevents them from discussing specific projects publicly.

“The focus shifts from talking about individual products to talking about the engineering challenges themselves – AI, large-scale data processing, distributed systems and advanced analytics. Collaboration and technical excellence become the defining characteristics of the culture,” he said.

The Pune facility is Cognyte’s seventh global R&D centre and will contribute to the company’s global product roadmap across AI, machine learning and investigative analytics.

Kar believes India’s engineering ecosystem has evolved significantly over the past decade, making it a destination for core product innovation. “As products have become more software- and AI-driven, companies increasingly place core engineering responsibilities where the right technical expertise exists. We are confident our team in India will contribute to core product innovation rather than support functions,” he said.