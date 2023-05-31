TAM Sports: 96 brands advertised across sports channels during 71 matches in IPL16

The latest edition of IPL is gradually gathering pace despite starting off slow. According to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the number of categories and advertisers has increased during matches 36-70 as compared to matches 1-35.
The categories grew to 40-plus in matches 36-70 from 35-plus in matches 1-35 whereas the number of advertisers grew to 50-plus as compared to 45-plus during the same period. Both categories witnessed an increase in numbers. While categories witnessed an increase of 5%, the number of advertisers grew by 8%.
However, throughout matches 1-71 of IPL-16, Ecom-gaming, and Pan Masala continue to be the top-runners in terms of ad share percentage. Both categories account for 29% share in top categories while the top five categories account for approximately 53% share. Ecom-gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.
The top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Food) in IPL-16 accounted for a 18% share. However, the top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and Tata Digital) in IPL-15 accounted for a 12% share. The top five advertisers accounted for 38% of the total ad volume in IPL-16 whereas the top five advertisers accounted for 24% of the total ad volume in IPL-15.
The new categories that were added to the IPL-16 were biscuits, dry fruit, Ecom-travel and tourism, moisturising lotions/creams, and luggage. IPL-16 featured 19 new categories and 95 new brands during advertisements.
Among the 95 new brands, Airtel 5G plus was the leading brand followed by Thums up Charged. Two out of the top five new categories in IPL-16 belonged to the F&B sector.
A total of 96 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 71 matches of TATA IPL-16. Coca-Cola and Asian Paints advertised, exclusively on Hindi+English and regional language channels respectively. However, Dream11.com was leading the list of common brands.