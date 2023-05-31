TAM Sports: 96 brands advertised across sports channels during 71 matches in IPL16

The latest edition of IPL is gradually gathering pace despite starting off slow. According to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the number of categories and advertisers has increased during matches 36-70 as compared to matches 1-35.

The categories grew to 40-plus in matches 36-70 from 35-plus in matches 1-35 whereas the number of advertisers grew to 50-plus as compared to 45-plus during the same period. Both categories witnessed an increase in numbers. While categories witnessed an increase of 5%, the number of advertisers grew by 8%.

Source: TAM Sports

However, throughout matches 1-71 of IPL-16, Ecom-gaming, and Pan Masala continue to be the top-runners in terms of ad share percentage. Both categories account for 29% share in top categories while the top five categories account for approximately 53% share. Ecom-gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Food) in IPL-16 accounted for a 18% share. However, the top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and Tata Digital) in IPL-15 accounted for a 12% share. The top five advertisers accounted for 38% of the total ad volume in IPL-16 whereas the top five advertisers accounted for 24% of the total ad volume in IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The new categories that were added to the IPL-16 were biscuits, dry fruit, Ecom-travel and tourism, moisturising lotions/creams, and luggage. IPL-16 featured 19 new categories and 95 new brands during advertisements.

Source: TAM Sports

Among the 95 new brands, Airtel 5G plus was the leading brand followed by Thums up Charged. Two out of the top five new categories in IPL-16 belonged to the F&B sector.

Also Read Gaming set to emerge as a source of income in India: EPWA Report

A total of 96 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 71 matches of TATA IPL-16. Coca-Cola and Asian Paints advertised, exclusively on Hindi+English and regional language channels respectively. However, Dream11.com was leading the list of common brands.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook