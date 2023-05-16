TAM Sports: 85 brands advertised across sports channels during 54 matches in IPL16

The latest edition of IPL is gradually gathering pace despite starting off slow. According to the recent update on IPL-16 from TAM Sports, a sports division of TAM media research, the number of categories and advertisers has increased during matches 28-54 as compared to matches 1-27.

The categories grew to 40-plus in matches 28-54 from 30-plus in matches 1-27 whereas the number of advertisers grew to 55-plus as compared to 45-plus during the same period. While categories witnessed an increase of 29%, the number of advertisers grew by 19%.

Source: TAM Sports

However, throughout matches 1-54 of IPL-16, Ecom-gaming, and Pan Masala continue to be the top-runners in terms of ad share percentage. Both categories account for 31% share in top categories while the top five categories account for approximately 57% share. Ecom-gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories among the top five that appeared in IPL-16 as well as IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Food) in IPL-16 accounted for a 19% share. However, the top two advertisers (Sporta Technologies and Think & Learn) in IPL-15 accounted for a 12% share. The top five advertisers accounted for 40% of the total ad volume in IPL-16 whereas the top five advertisers accounted for 24% of the total ad volume in IPL-15.

Source: TAM Sports

Source: TAM Sports

The new categories that were added to the IPL-16 were biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, Ecom-travel and tourism, Ecom-auto products, and services and luggage. IPL-16 featured 18 new categories and 83 new brands during advertisements.

Among the 83 new brands, Airtel 5G plus was the leading brand followed by Rupay Credit. Two out of the top five new categories in IPL-16 belonged to the e-commerce sector.

A total of 85 brands were advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 54 matches of TATA IPl-16. Coca-Cola advertised its two brands, Mazaa Aam Panna and Maaza, exclusively on Hindi+English and regional language channels respectively. However, Dream11.com was leading the list of common brands.

