Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network launch campaign Laga Panja

Pro Panja League in partnership with Sony Sports Network has launched the #LagaPanja campaign to promote the game. The campaign films, created by Pro Panja co-founders Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, are being telecast on Sony Sports Network.

The campaign films aim to recall emotions of passion, patriotism, and nostalgia, while also providing viewers with a glimpse of the action-packed competition in store.

Talking about the campaign, Parvin Dabas, co-founder, Pro Panja League, said, “Panja is the only combat sport that can work for the masses in India as it is both family friendly and entertaining. It is also sponsor friendly because it does not require hefty spending on infrastructure. The audience is already familiar with the sport and hence, they will not only get to view professional armwrestling for the first time, but will also be able to issue #LagaPanja challenges at home, schools or offices.”

Additionally, Pro Panja League will be hosted at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi between July 28 and August 13 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. Six teams of 30 players each will compete across 10 weight divisions comprising men’s, women’s and physically challenged categories.

Moreover, two teams Mumbai Muscle owned by Punit Balan, and Kiraak Hyderabad owned by Gautam Reddy have already been announced.

