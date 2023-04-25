scorecardresearch
Mountain Dew unveils campaign ‘Darr Nu Darra’ with singer Guru Randhawa

As per the company, the anthem is an ode to Punjab and celebrates the indomitable spirit of Punjabis

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualized by Leo Burnett.
Mountain Dew has unveiled their anthem titled ‘Darr Nu Darra’ with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

As per the company, the anthem is an ode to Punjab and celebrates the indomitable spirit of Punjabis. It is an extension of Mountain Dew’s ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’.

Speaking on the anthem, Vineet Sharma, category director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With the new anthem, we salute the land of Punjab and the people of Punjab for their courage. We are looking forward to having Guru Randhawa as the voice, Sneha Khanwalkar as the music director and Irshad Kamil as the lyricist for bringing alive this song of courage of Punjab. Nooran Sisters and Lazer X contributed towards the anthem.”

Additionally, for the anthem Sneha Khanwalkar is music director, vocals are performed by Guru Randhawa and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The campaign is conceptualized by Leo Burnett.

“As Punjab is known as the land of the bravehearts and Mountain Dew is synonymous with courage, creating an anthem that integrates both, was an exciting brief to work on. We are proud to have brought it to life with this gripping anthem and it’s been amazing to work on such a powerful campaign that takes the brand proposition to the next level” said Mayuresh Dubhashi , group executive creative director, Leo Burnett.

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 13:15 IST

