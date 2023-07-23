Moral considerations in AI marketing: Building trust in tech industry

Manish Kumar Sinha

I see technology as a double-edged sword. On one hand, I’m blown away by the countless breakthroughs it has brought about. It’s like Pandora’s box of possibilities, transforming the way we communicate, work, and access information. The perks and conveniences are a dime a dozen. Gartner predicts that generative AI will account for 10% of all data produced by 2025, which was less than 1% in 2021. But on the other hand, our addiction to screens has become a monkey on our backs, privacy concerns have become the elephant in the room, and the risk of losing genuine human connections is the fly in the ointment. We must strike a balance by exercising caution and responsibility to ensure we steer it towards the greater good.

As a technology enthusiast myself, I have great curiosity and love for every facet of this realm, from gadgets and artificial intelligence to space exploration and virtual reality. I am particularly interested in generative AI which has been a game-changer in the world of technology. This revolutionary approach to artificial intelligence, where machines are capable of creating and generating content on their own, has opened up a whole new realm of possibilities. It has given rise to astonishing breakthroughs in various fields, from art and music to language and image generation, etc. But like I mentioned before, every coin has two sides and so there are ethical concerns arising as AI-generated content can be deepfake, misleading or harmful, and biases may be perpetuated.

Navigating the ethical frontier requires a delicate balance between innovation and responsibility.

If I ask you a question and you are not sure of the answer, you will often respond by saying phrases like “I’m not sure, but…” or “This is just a guess…”, considering your level of certainty. Generative AI, on the other hand, tends to provide answers without any hesitation, often leading to what is referred to as AI Hallucinations. Firstly, it gives a false sense of confidence in the accuracy. Secondly, without the ability to acknowledge uncertainty, Generative AI may inadvertently provide incorrect information that leads to misinformation being spread. Hence it is so important to make users aware and encourage them to critically assess the information provided rather than believing it as the gospel of truth.

One of my friends asked Chat GPT what the color of the sky is. ChatGPT humorously provided an incorrect answer by stating that the color of the sky is “polka dot.” This response highlights the occasional tendency of generative AI models to generate nonsensical or whimsical answers that do not align with factual reality. It is extremely important for people to exercise critical thinking and consult trusted sources when seeking factual knowledge.

Most prevalent ethical concerns according to me are:

Deepfakes – Generative AI, including machine learning techniques like deepfakes, has the capability to produce synthetic media like images, videos, and audio. This AI-generated content can often be indistinguishable from real media, giving rise to significant ethical concerns and implications.

Accuracy – In recent times, language models have witnessed a remarkable improvement in their persuasive and eloquent abilities. Unfortunately, this proficiency has also been exploited to disseminate inaccurate information and fabricate falsehoods. These models are capable of crafting compelling conspiracy theories that can inflict substantial harm or perpetuate superstitious beliefs.

Copyright issues – An additional ethical issue surrounding generative AI revolves around the uncertainties regarding authorship and copyright of AI-generated content. This ambiguity raises questions about ownership rights of creative works and the permissible ways in which they can be utilized.

Forging Illusory Realities – Generative AI possesses the remarkable capability to fabricate non-existent data, potentially leading individuals to detach from actualities and immerse themselves in an alternate reality. Just like in the film “Her,” where Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with an AI system he initially acquired for writing assistance. Considering the impact of such technology, it wouldn’t be surprising if we witness the emergence of AI psychologists within the next few years. Their role would be to assist individuals whose mental well-being is adversely affected by this technology.

My biggest takeaway would be to “separate the wheat from the chaff,” discerning the ethical implications from the positive outcomes. Additionally, knowledge is power, so fostering public awareness and education about AI ethics can empower individuals to make informed decisions.

Future research should prioritise tackling the distinctive challenges posed by generative AI. This entails enhancing the precision of defining and quantifying prediction uncertainty, refining mechanisms for explaining AI processes, identifying, and mitigating unintended biases, comprehending the potential environmental consequences, and establishing robust safeguards to prevent misuse. By addressing these crucial aspects, researchers can pave the way for responsible and effective implementation of generative AI technologies.

To harness generative AI safely and confidently for innovation, organisations should cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s to ensure a smooth sail and avoid any rough waters.

The author is the group CMO at STL, a global optical and digital solutions company

