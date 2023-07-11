Mitgo launches mobile performance network app Mobmio in India

Mitgo, a global IT/MarTech company launches Mombio, a specialied mobile app user acquisition and CPI/CPL/CPA/Revenue share monetisation services platform. Mobmio is a new mobile performance network with ambitious plans for the Indian mobile app market.

As per the company, launched as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mobmio already has a reach of more than 500 million mobile users and has generated more than 50 million interactions and has acquired more than 15 million new users for its customers, worldwide. The app now aims to focus on India in order to fuel app growth for Indian brands and drive publisher revenues for mobile-first publishers and in-app advertisers.

Speaking on the launch, Alexander Bachmann, CEO and founder, Mitgo said, “Mitgo has always been – and continues to be – an innovative hub for emerging and mature markets. That’s why launching Mobmio is a logical step for us, allowing our publishers to harness the full potential of the fast-growing global mobile market.”

Mobmio grew out of a mobile services segment within Mitgo business Admitad’s partner network. The company stated that the first half of 2023 saw the service’s global profits grow by 27%, and Mitgo plans to invest a total of $10 million into Mobmio’s development between 2023-2025.

Moreover, the mobile app market is growing fast – and India’s is no different. According to Statista, total app market revenues for 2022 reached US$475.90bn, and they expect to see an annual growth (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.58%, resulting in a market volume of US$755.50bn by 2027. In March 2023 alone, 39% of apps by Indian publishers in India were using ads to monetise their platforms. Additionally, more than half of all mobile sales in India are made through mobile phones leading to an increase in the number of mobile sales by more than 10% in H1 2023 YoY.

Additionally, Mobmio’s partnerships include brands including Quitsure and Indriver, along with other apps and hundreds of local publishers. By the end of 2023, Mobmio plans to partner with at least 300 more Indian apps – and another 5500 worldwide, the company stated.

“In comparison to other CPA-based networks, Mobmio offers a dedicated monitoring and compliance department, allowing publishers and advertisers to track and prevent suspicious or fraudulent traffic, providing traffic transparency and ensuring only high-quality traffic,” Neha Kulwal, managing director, APAC and India, Mitgo added.

Along with worldwide coverage and instant payout systems, Mobmio offers its network of advertisers and publishers a tailored approach, with personal success managers and work models aligned with a brand’s goals and objectives.

