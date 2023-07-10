Mamaearth onboards Havas Worldwide India as its agency on record

Mamaearth has named Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, as its agency on record (AOR), following a multi-agency pitch.

Speaking of the association, Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd, said, “We believe that in our next wave of growth, it would be imperative to further drive scale by exploring and disrupting different categories across cohorts, geographies, and channels. The team at Havas has the advantaged mix of strong planning and creative credentials and experience in servicing legacy and new-age brands.”

As per the company, the scope of the mandate will include creating campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and digital.

“We are excited to work with a forward-thinking brand like Mamaearth, where we will effectively leverage our knowledge and passion to enhance their message and engage their audience in a meaningful way. We look forward to partnering with them on their growth journey and collaborating to shape a compelling brand presence in the hearts of consumers,” Jaibeer Ahmad, managing partner, North, Havas Worldwide India, added.

