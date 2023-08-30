scorecardresearch
Legrand India launches campaign ‘India Ke All-Rounders’

The campaign film, directed by Arunima Sharma, portrays individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions, with the Allzy switch central to their stories

Written by BrandWagon Online
With the launch of the Allzy range, Legrand is set to elevate customer experiences while expanding its footprint across the nation
Legrand has launched its marketing #AllRounderSwitch campaign that captures the essence of India’s multitasking culture. The campaign promotes the Allzy product, featuring remote control capabilities, integrated USB charging ports, and a range of colours that blend with aesthetics.

The campaign film, directed by Arunima Sharma, portrays individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions, with the Allzy switch central to their stories. The accompanying anthemic song, ‘India Ke All-rounders,’ encapsulates the multitasking spirit that defines the nation.

With a go-to-market strategy, Legrand is ensuring the reach of the Allzy range across the length and breadth of the country. The comprehensive approach includes strategic partnerships with leading news networks for banner ads, captivating Out-of-Home campaigns spanning 23 cities, and a digital presence across platforms, including OTT.

“Within the vibrant tapestry of the Indian consumer’s aspirations, the Allzy range stands as a resounding testament to our unyielding commitment. The Allzy range encapsulates not only the features and aesthetics that integrate with modern living but also the very essence of our customer’s aspirations,” said Sameer Saxena, director- marketing, Legrand.

https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/mPMoCqYEZin6EJGMsZ5JKL?domain=youtube.com

With the launch of the Allzy range, Legrand is set to elevate customer experiences while expanding its footprint across the nation. Legrand’s ongoing retail activation drive has led to its presence across more than 85 cities. The initiative underlines Legrand’s commitment to making innovative solutions available to its customers.

Legrand’s Digital Business Unit has ventured into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space with the Legrand E-shop portal. The strategic move allows customers from all corners of India to effortlessly access and purchase Legrand products, adding a layer of convenience to their lives. Legrand’s commitment to customer experience is evident through its experience showrooms located across more than 50 locations. The setups, such as Innoval Studio and Zip stores, enable customers to explore and experience the brand’s offerings firsthand.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 13:45 IST

