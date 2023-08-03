Lavna Locks onboards Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty as their brand ambassador

Lavna Locks, India’s provider of smart door locks has announced its association with Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela and actor Dayanand Shetty as their brand ambassador. As per the company, this partnership marks a significant step in Lavna’s mission to deliver innovative, secure, and convenient smart lock solutions for households and commercial spaces across India.

As per the company, Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty’s appointment as the brand ambassador complements Lavna’s vision, aligning with the company’s drive to fuse security with technology, simplifying the lives of their valued customers. Renowned for their affinity towards modern technology and smart gadgets, Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty seamlessly resonate with Lavna’s unwavering commitment to creating secure, streamlined living spaces.

Speaking on the announcement, Vishal Jain, founder, Lavna said, “Having Urvashi Rautela and Dayanand Shetty as our brand ambassador is a perfect match. Their love for smart gadgets and commitment to modern living align perfectly with our mission at Lavna Locks. We are confident that this partnership will bolster our presence and propel us towards achieving 300% sales growth in the near future.”

Moreover, Lavna Locks effectively addresses common misconceptions about lock failures and battery drainage by offering innovative features such as an external power port, enabling connection to a power bank, and a mechanical key for seamless backup. Lavna goes the extra mile by providing prompt installation service and comprehensive step-by-step video guides, ensuring a hassle-free and delightful experience for all users.

“I’m proud to be associated with Lavna Locks since they have a wide scope of providing convenience to every doorstep through their Smart door locks. I personally relate to the brand as I prefer smart gadgets at my home. Moreover, after meeting with the Lavna team and knowing about the brand in-depth, I can tell you that they are so indulged and focused about their business and products, Urvashi Rautela added.

Commenting on the collaboration Dayanand Shetty said, “I’ve a long-time association with doors, and knowing that a brand is so focused towards door’s safety and convenience, I personally got interested. I got related with the brand when I used their Smart Door Lock personally and the usability was phenomenal. And working with the LAVNA team was an experience to be remembered for a lifetime,” said the actor.

