Fixderma Skincare launches campaign featuring Vaani Kapoor

With this commercial, Fixderma Skincare has introduced the Shadow sunscreen range

Written by BrandWagon Online
The partnership with Vaani Kapoor strengthens the message of embracing a healthy lifestyle
Fixderma Skincare has onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for the launch of Shadow sunscreen range. In the digital film, Vaani Kapoor can be seen stating the holistic approach to skincare and the inseparable connection between a healthy lifestyle and healthy skin.

#MeetYourRealSkin campaign reiterates that sunscreen is vital for protecting the skin from sun damage, including sunburn, premature aging, and the risk of skin cancer.

“Through this campaign, we want to inspire individuals to adopt healthy skin care routines that will not only enhance their skin health but also boost their self-confidence. Our goal was to establish a meaningful connection with our customers by offering engaging and informative content,” Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and founder, Fixderma Skincare said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Actress Vaani Kapoor said, ” My daily use of sunscreen and maintaining a healthy lifestyle have always been the key to my glowing and perfect skin. I’m pleased to work with Fixderma on the campaign that aims to make the customers aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and healthy skincare routine.”

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 16:31 IST

