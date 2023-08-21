FNP (Ferns and Petals), India’s gifting portal has announced the collaboration with actress Soha Ali Khan as the face of its latest Rakhi Campaign, ‘Make Rakhi Feel Special’.

The film opens with Khan, her eyes filled with nostalgia, turning the pages of a photo album that captures the warmth of past celebrations, tying rakhi to her brother famed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. As work commitments take him abroad this year, Khan entrusts her sentiments to FNP India’s largest gifting brand ensuring that her Sneh Rakhi reaches Saif’s doorsteps crossing borders.

The brand claims to have more than 1000 Sneh rakhi variants not just within India but worldwide. Moreover, the brand’s commitment extends globally, ensuring same-day delivery of Rakhis and rakhi gifts to major countries including the USA, Canada, Singapore, UAE, Philippines, and UK.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Shashwat Goswami CMO, FNP said, “FNP is excited to have Soha Ali Khan and all the other creators/ influencers that are part of our ‘Make Rakhi Feel Special’ campaign. This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining the gifting experience and delivering unparalleled joy to our valued customers. Our brand’s unique selling point lies in our relentless pursuit of creativity and meaningful connections, and this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to shaping unforgettable moments, capturing the fervour of modern gifting”

In addition to Soha Ali Khan, FNP has engaged other macro-influencers including Kashika Kapoor, Heli D, and Mugdha Godse for digital films, amplifying its reach and resonance among the tech-savvy audience.

