Enormous makes 3 senior creative lead appointments

Independent full-service agency, Enormous on Friday announced it has bolstered its operations with creative director appointments. All the appointments are effective immediately.

The agency has brought on board Ankit Pathak as a creative director. He was a creative director at Leo Burnett, his last stint.

Looking forward to her new stint, Amy said, “It has been a few weeks already for me here exploring both – mainline and digital campaigns for brands in India!”

Moreover, Enormous has brought on board Amy Bahulekar from Siriti Mumbai. She comes in with experience in digital marketing, credited with two digital launches in India namely, Jio and Spotify. She has also been a part of mainline campaigns on Marico, McDonald’s, Zee Network and Sony.

Furthermore, Ushna Chowdhuri has also joined the Mumbai office. Similar to Ankit, she is from Leo Burnett and has experience in brands like Cadbury, Unilever, Jeep, Dove, Hero, and Airtel.

