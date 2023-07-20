DENTSU CREATIVE India onboards Surjo Dutt as chief creative officer

DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Surjo Dutt as the CCO (chief creative officer) for the West and South regions. The appointment is effective from September 1, 2023. Dutt will spearhead creative excellence at DENTSU CREATIVE India, leading the charge in aligning with the agency’s global vision.

Dutt will report to Amit Wadhwa, chief executive officer, DENTSU CREATIVE India.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Wadhwa said, “I am happy to welcome Surjo Dutt as our creative partner on this journey at DENTSU CREATIVE India. Having previously worked alongside Surjo, I am well aware of his talent for building powerful brands. His seamless grasp of strategic contributions and deep understanding of the contemporary media landscape make him the ideal candidate to embody our philosophy of ‘Modern Creativity’.”

With 24 years of experience, Dutt has worked on over 400 campaigns across more than 70 brands and over 20 categories. As the former chief creative officer at FCB India, he played a role in leading the agency’s story in the country. Prior to that, he led the establishment and growth of Sapient Nitro’s advertising business as the national creative director – North. He also made contributions as the vice president and executive creative director (ECD) at JWT.

“I am happy and grateful for this opportunity. I extend my gratitude to Amit and the dentsu team for acknowledging the value of my work and approach. I am looking forward to playing my part in this exciting new phase of DENTSU CREATIVE’s journey in India. The fact that I have previously worked with Amit and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it is the icing on the cake for me.” Dutt added.

Throughout his career, Dutt has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Frito Lay, Hero Motocorp, GSK, Google, Uber, Vistara, Dominos, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Airtel, Nestle, and British Airways, among others.

