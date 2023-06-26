scorecardresearch
Daawat launches 360-degree digital campaign for ‘World Biriyani Day’

Daawat Basmati Rice will be launching an extensive 360-degree multi-country digital campaign supported by a television, digital, radio campaign, an outdoor and an influencer both national and regional marketing initiative

Written by BrandWagon Online
Daawat Basmati Rice has created an occasion for Biryani lovers across the world by celebrating world biryani day on the first Sunday of July
LT Foods’ Daawat Basmati Rice has created an occasion for Biryani lovers across the world by celebrating world biryani day on the first Sunday of July.

Daawat Basmati Rice will be launching a 360-degree multi-country digital campaign supported by a television, digital, radio campaign, an outdoor and an influencer both national and regional marketing initiative with on-ground events on July 2.

“Biryani is more than a product, it is a celebration of being together. The love for Biryani is truly universal cutting across countries and cultures, transcending all age groups. As one of the leading Global Basmati Rice brands, Daawat believes Biryani should have a special day, an occasion to celebrate the delectable dish, an appetite for which can almost never be satiated. LT Foods is committed to facilitating the consumers to celebrate World Biryani Day with its flagship variant Daawat Biryani and recently launched Daawat Biryani Kit,” Ritesh Arora, CEO, India and Far East Market, LT Foods Ltd. said.

Daawat recently launched a Biryani kit for the convenience of cooking authentic Biryani at home in three distinct variants: Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 17:50 IST

