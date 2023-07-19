Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to chief growth officer (online)

Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its SVP – head of growth (online), Varun Gupta to chief growth officer (online).

Talking about the promotion, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL, said, “Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I’m looking forward to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company.”

With over 10 years of experience, Gupta has worked with companies including PepsiCo, Unilever, RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group. He joined Bombay Shaving Company in 2022 as SVP- head of growth.

Prior to this, Gupta worked with RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group as the founding lead of thegiftstudio.com.

Also Read Karen Thompson of MAC Cosmetics on how the brand has created its own position in the crowded cosmetics market in India

“With a focus on hair removal and personal hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the personal care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer and customer relationships and a culture of data driven decision making – just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth,” Varun Gupta added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook