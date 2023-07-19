scorecardresearch
Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to chief growth officer (online)

Prior to this, Varun Gupta was serving as the SVP – head of growth (Online) of Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae, VLPCPL

Written by BrandWagon Online
Gupta has worked with companies including PepsiCo, Unilever, RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group

Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its SVP – head of growth (online), Varun Gupta to chief growth officer (online).

Talking about the promotion, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL, said, “Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I’m looking forward to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company.”

With over 10 years of experience, Gupta has worked with companies including PepsiCo, Unilever, RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group. He joined Bombay Shaving Company in 2022 as SVP- head of growth.

Prior to this, Gupta worked with RP – Sanjiv Goenka Group as the founding lead of thegiftstudio.com.

“With a focus on hair removal and personal hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the personal care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer and customer relationships and a culture of data driven decision making – just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth,” Varun Gupta added.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 14:01 IST

