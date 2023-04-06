Atrangii OTT and TV elevates Nivedita Basu to vice president content and business alliances

Atrangii TV and App, Hindi GEC and OTT has elevated its content head Nivedita Basu to vice president content and business alliances. Earlier, Basu was the head of content strategy and business alliances at Atrangii. The relatively new GEC and OTT was launched earlier in June 2022. According to the company, her new role will entail developing, creating, and producing original content and leading strategic business alliances.

With over two decades of experience in production and programming, Basu has been involved in creating content on Atrangii’s platform with shows like Parshuram, Hara Sindoor and Jaganya Apradh. She has to her credit curating new verticals with live shows, cricket and content initiatives.

Speaking on the announcement, Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Atrangii shared, “Nivedita has been an integral part of Atrangii ever since its launch. We are pleased to elevate her as the vice president (Content and Business Alliances). As we plan to revamp Atrangii with more than 10 new upcoming fiction and non-fiction shows and add international content to the platform, Nivedita will be playing a key role in developing and creating these shows which will have celebrated actors and exceptional storytelling. We are confident that in her new role, she will lend her expertise, aligned with our vision in growing our brand Atrangii to reach newer and higher heights in the general entertainment space.”

To further bolster its content offering, the platform is gearing up to roll out a slew of shows for 2023 spanning genres, which includes Baghin, Johri, Kesariya, 48 and their first ever reality show ‘Ansuni’ amongst others, the company informed.

