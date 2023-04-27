scorecardresearch
Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi launches campaign leveraging AR

The AR-enabled advertisement campaign illustrates memories associated with Mishti Doi through an amalgamation of visuals, colors, immersive audio and more

Written by BrandWagon Online
The brand connected with consumers leveraging augmented reality
Aashirvaad Svasti Mishti Doi on Thursday launched ‘50 Stories of Timeless Memories’ campaign. As a part of the campaign, the brand connected with consumers leveraging augmented reality.

The AR-enabled advertisement campaign which was rolled out in print media in West Bengal, illustrates memories associated with Mishti Doi through an amalgamation of visuals, colors, immersive audio, and music deeply rooted in the culture of Bengal and Bengali households.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer – dairy and beverages, ITC Limited, said, “Mishti Doi is inherently relished in the region and has a strong relevance in the lives of our consumers. Through this AR-based campaign, we aspire to rekindle the region’s love for its culture, community, and culinary brilliance through the common thread of nostalgia.”

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 14:00 IST

