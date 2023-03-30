Rario unveils its mobile application and includes over 150 players as brand ambassadors

Rario, a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, has unveiled its mobile application. Reportedly, the platform has also onboarded over 150 players as brand ambassadors, which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, and Smriti Mandhana.

According to an official release, Rario’s new mobile application offers search, buy-and-sell functionality, gameplay features, as well as customised alerts and a personalised interface. It’s believed that the application also includes D3, a free-to-play cricket strategy game that offers rewards. Sources suggest that the platform’s blockchain ensures that all digital cards have a record of ownership and transaction history.

“We aim to be a fan-first company, striving to transform the landscape of cricket fandom, through digital sports memorabilia and fan experiences. With the latest edition of the IPL, we’ve incorporated new features to make the experience safe and enjoyable,” Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Rario, said.

