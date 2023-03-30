scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rario unveils its mobile application and includes over 150 players as brand ambassadors

According to an official release, Rario’s new mobile application offers search, buy-and-sell functionality, and gameplay features

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Rario’s official website, it’s a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans
Going by Rario’s official website, it’s a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans

Rario, a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans, has unveiled its mobile application. Reportedly, the platform has also onboarded over 150 players as brand ambassadors, which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul, and Smriti Mandhana. 

According to an official release, Rario’s new mobile application offers search, buy-and-sell functionality, gameplay features, as well as customised alerts and a personalised interface. It’s believed that the application also includes D3, a free-to-play cricket strategy game that offers rewards. Sources suggest that the platform’s blockchain ensures that all digital cards have a record of ownership and transaction history.  

“We aim to be a fan-first company, striving to transform the landscape of cricket fandom, through digital sports memorabilia and fan experiences. With the latest edition of the IPL, we’ve incorporated new features to make the experience safe and enjoyable,” Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Rario, said.

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 15:12 IST

Stock Market